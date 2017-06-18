Nation’s first childhood smartphone ban possible in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters may consider the nation’s first legal limits on children buying smartphones.

A proposal cleared by state ballot officials for 2018 would ban the sale of smartphones to children younger than 13. Backers of the childhood smartphone ban would need about 300,000 voter signatures to get on the ballot.

The ban would require cellphone retailers to ask customers how old the primary user of the smartphone is. They would have to submit monthly reports to the Colorado Department of Revenue stating they had done this.

Retailers that sell a phone for a youngster’s intended use could be fined $500, after a warning.

The campaign is being led by Denver-area dad Tim Farnum. Farnum is a doctor and tells The Coloradoan that smartphones are bad for young brains.