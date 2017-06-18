The Salina Post

City reminds visitors not to drink splash pad water

photo courtesy city of Newton

HARVEY COUNTY – The city of Newton is alerting those visiting Springlake Splash Park, 110 Springlake Drive, not to drink the water.

City officials reported they learned some were drinking the water and also filling up water bottles, according to a social media report.

The city reminded visitors the water is chemically treated with chlorine just like a swimming pool. “The water also recirculates, so whatever drips off your kids and runs across the pavement will come back out again.

Just like at the pool, drinking the water could make you sick, so please fill your water bottles before you leave home.”

