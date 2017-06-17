Winifred Geraldine Claypool Reeves Mauck was born in rural Whitewater, Ks to Frank and Stella Claypool on November 19, 1914. After graduating from Whitewater High School, she went on to get a business degree from the Salt City Business College in Hutchinson, Ks. She worked in El Dorado for two years and then married her high school sweetheart, Robert Reeves. Soon after their marriage they moved to California.

During her years in California, Winifred worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” at Lockheed Martin for four years during WW2, helping to assemble P38’s, and then worked for a sports magazine for a few years. After moving to Alhambra, CA and then losing her first husband, Robert Reeves in 1955, she worked as an accountant in the payroll department for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for about eleven years. Her love for numbers stayed with her, and even at age 102, she would look with anticipation toward the day she got her monthly bank statement, making sure it matched to the penny with her postings.

In 1966, Winifred married Hoyt Mauck, and old acquaintance who also grew up in rural Whitewater, and she moved back to the Whitewater area. She was known as Winnie to her friends and as Grandma Winnie or Auntie Sis to her loved ones. The highlights of her days were getting to spend time visiting with and playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her nieces Cheryl (Dale) Edmundson of Carolina Beach, North Carolina, De Ann (Robert) Hill of Santa Fe, New Mexico, nephew Larry Claypool of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, several great nephews and nieces, and stepsons Don (Archie) Mauck of rural Whitewater, Paul (Diane) Mauck of Calera, Oklahoma, Ron (Ginger) Mauck of rural Whitewater plus 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Stella Claypool, husbands Robert Reeves and Hoyt Mauck, her sister Maxine Hankins, two brothers Elwood and Ronald Claypool, niece Janelle Jones and nephew Gary Claypool.