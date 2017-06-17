Police identify victim in Manhattan alleged attempted murder

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted murder in Manhattan and have identified the victim.

Just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Riley County Dispatch received a call regarding a man who fell down and was possibly injured in the 1000 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan, according to a media release.

Dispatch sent EMS to the scene. First responders felt that the victim identified as Anthony Williams Jr., 29, Manhattan, was suffering from wounds consistent with being stabbed not a fall.

Williams was transported to Via Christi by EMS in critical condition, according to police.

The RCPD has developed two suspects in the case. They do not believe the public to be at risk.