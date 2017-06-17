Mistrial on murder charge in Kansas road-rage case

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Shawnee County judge declared a mistrial on a murder charge against a Topeka man involved in fatal road-rage confrontation.

The jury on Friday said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on the first-degree murder charge against 22-year-old Andre Clark Rhoiney Jr. in the October 2016 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Michael Stadler.

The jury found Rhoiney guilty of aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports estimony indicated people in two vehicles were bickering and making rude gestures toward each other when a gunman in one vehicle shot at a van Stadler was riding in, killing him.

District Attorney Mike Kagay said he will try Rhoiney again on the murder charge.