Kansas woman hospitalized after Jeep rolls on I-70

GEARY COUNTY- One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Natalie A. Blair, 32, Shawnee, was eastbound on Interstate 70 seven miles east of Chapman in the right lane.

The vehicle began drifting to the right off of the roadway and through the ditch.

It traveled between the bridge pillar and the embankment and rolled several times before coming to rest on the passenger side in the south ditch.

Blair was transported to the Geary Community Hospital. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.