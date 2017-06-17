Kansas teen hospitalized after pickup rolls

FORD COUNTY- Two people were injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 20003 Chevy pickup driven by Sabrina E. Tallberg, 15, Andover, was westbound on U.S. 50 attempting to pass another vehicle just west of U.S. 400.

The driver noticed oncoming traffic, overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.

It traveled into the north ditch and rolled several times, coming to rest on its top.

Tallberg and a passenger Brian E. Tallberg, 46, Andover, were transported to Western Plains Medical Center. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.