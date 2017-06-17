Kansas man enters plea in stabbing dispute with adult escort

By DEANGELA MCDOUGALD

GEARY COUNTY – A Kansas man entered a not guilty plea Friday to attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated battery.

Luis Alejandro Caicedo-Mosquera Jr., 22, entered the not guilty pleas in Geary County District Court.

Authorities allege that a dispute occurred in August 2016 between Caicedo-Mosquera Jr. and 19-year-old Karlie Jones of Wichita.

As a result of the dispute, Jones received a single stab wound to the chest. The victim and defendant were allegedly communicating electronically about adult escort activities prior to the incident.

A motions/pre-trial hearing has been set for September 11th; a jury trial date has been set for October 11th.

Caicedo-Mosquera Jr. is also accused in a separate case involving an alleged rape that occurred in July 2016. A jury trial date has been set in that case for October 2nd in District Court.

Caicedo-Mosquera Jr. is currently being held at the Geary County Detention Center.