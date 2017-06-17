The Salina Post

Incoming KU chancellor’s salary more than Gray-Little’s

Dr. Girod-courtesy photo

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Incoming University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod will earn a higher salary than outgoing chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the 59-year-old Girod, who becomes chancellor July 1, will earn $550,000 plus $31,250 in deferred compensation at the end of the year. The Board of Regents signed the contract agreement with Girod on Wednesday.

Gray-Little, Kansas chancellor for eight years, earned $510,041 this year.

Giord, currently executive vice chancellor of the University of Kansas Medical Center and a practicing surgeon, will be paid increasing deferred compensation for each year he remains chancellor, up to a maximum $125,000 annually after four years. He also will be able to continue to practicing medicine.

The state will pay $375,000 of Girod’s salary, with the rest from paid by the KU Endowment.

