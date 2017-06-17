Heat advisory issued for Saline Co.

Heat Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Wichita KS

344 AM CDT Sat Jun 17 2017

KSZ049-051>053-067>072-082-083-172245-

/O.CON.KICT.HT.Y.0001.170617T1800Z-170618T0000Z/

Saline-McPherson-Marion-Chase-Reno-Harvey-Butler-Greenwood-

Woodson-Allen-Kingman-Sedgwick-

Including the cities of Salina, McPherson, Hillsboro, Marion,

Peabody, Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Hutchinson, Newton,

El Dorado, Augusta, Andover, Rose Hill, Eureka, Madison,

Yates Center, Iola, Humboldt, Kingman, Derby, Haysville,

Bel Aire, Park City, Valley Center, and Wichita

344 AM CDT Sat Jun 17 2017

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* Heat Index Values…up to 106 due to temperatures in the mid

90s…and dewpoints in the upper 60s.

* Timing…From 1 PM through 7 PM Saturday

* Impacts…Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke are possible for

individuals working or playing outside. Young children and the

elderly are especially susceptible to these conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will create conditions where heat illnesses are possible. Drink

plenty of fluids and stay in an air conditioned room if possible.

Stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Temperatures within vehicles can become lethal in a few minutes.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles. Remember to beat the

heat…check the backseat.