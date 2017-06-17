Heat advisory issued for Saline Co.

Heat Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Wichita KS
344 AM CDT Sat Jun 17 2017
KSZ049-051>053-067>072-082-083-172245-
/O.CON.KICT.HT.Y.0001.170617T1800Z-170618T0000Z/
Saline-McPherson-Marion-Chase-Reno-Harvey-Butler-Greenwood-
Woodson-Allen-Kingman-Sedgwick-
Including the cities of Salina, McPherson, Hillsboro, Marion,
Peabody, Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Hutchinson, Newton,
El Dorado, Augusta, Andover, Rose Hill, Eureka, Madison,
Yates Center, Iola, Humboldt, Kingman, Derby, Haysville,
Bel Aire, Park City, Valley Center, and Wichita
344 AM CDT Sat Jun 17 2017
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* Heat Index Values…up to 106 due to temperatures in the mid
90s…and dewpoints in the upper 60s.
* Timing…From 1 PM through 7 PM Saturday
* Impacts…Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke are possible for
individuals working or playing outside. Young children and the
elderly are especially susceptible to these conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When
possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will create conditions where heat illnesses are possible. Drink
plenty of fluids and stay in an air conditioned room if possible.
Stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Temperatures within vehicles can become lethal in a few minutes.
Never leave children or pets in vehicles. Remember to beat the
heat…check the backseat.
