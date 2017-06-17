Cain hits 2 HRs in Royals’ 6th straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit two homers and drove in three runs, and Ian Kennedy retired the first 17 Angels to end his 16-start winless skid in the Kansas City Royals’ sixth consecutive victory, 3-1 over Los Angeles on Friday night.

Cain posted the fifth multi-homer game of his career and his second in a week, connecting for solo shots in the third and eighth innings. He also drove in Alex Gordon with a two-out single in the fifth against Jesse Chavez (5-7), who yielded nine hits over seven innings.

Chavez couldn’t match Kennedy (1-6), who pitched six innings of two-hit ball and stayed perfect until Cliff Pennington hit his first homer since last August with two outs in the sixth.

Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances for Kansas City, which improved to 5-0 against the Angels this season.