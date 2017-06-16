UPDATE: Chemical reaction contained, safe to return home

Saline County Emergency Management has given the “all clear” and residents are being allowed to return to their homes and businesses following a bad chemical reaction at McShares Inc., located at 1835 E. North Street.

According to Hannah Stambaugh, Saline County Emergency Management director, the chemical reaction occurred about 3 p.m. this afternoon. “A bad chemical reaction occurred when the facility was mixing Hydrogen Peroxide, Benzoyl Chloride, and Azelaic Acid. The reaction caused a plume that forced the evacuation of the plant as well as residents and businesses within a half mile radius of the facility.”

First responders are still on scene “concluding their operations.” Stambaugh said that residents are being asked to stay clear the facility but it is safe to return home.