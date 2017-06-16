Thursday’s storm provided substantial rainfall for the region

In addition to wind damage and some flooding, Thursday’s storm provide substantial rainfall for many areas of Kansas.

Residents in Southeastern Saline reported .76 inches of moisture. North-central areas of Saline County reported just .34 inches of rain.

Ellsworth County reported .54 to .72 inches of moisture. Many areas of McPherson County reported 1.75 inches of rain. Dickinson County residents reported .90 to 1.50 inches.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm Friday and 1am on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service