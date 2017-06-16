Thursday storms brought damaging winds, large hail to Kansas

Thursday’s storm brought near hurricane force winds, large hail and heavy rain to Kansas. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued the first of numerous tornado watches and severe weather warnings.

Lorraine, KS…Ellsworth County. Also this…neighbors just down the street. pic.twitter.com/gxCF5we7gb — Jessica (@jessbowlby) June 16, 2017

Wind gusts of 70 and over 80 miles per hour damaged roofs and toppled trees in many areas of the state. Hail up to softball size was also reported.

Very strong winds moving through Newton. Will affect Wichita and El Dorado as well. 80 mph wind not out of the question. #kswx — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) June 16, 2017



In Barber County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Freightliner semi driven by Colin Jay Wespe, 24, El Dorado, was southbound on U.S. 281 at Rattlesnake Trail.

The truck began to slow due to inclement weather. The wind then blew the semi-tractor and trailer onto its side on the ditch. Wespe was transported to the Kiowa County Hospital.