Thursday storms brought damaging winds, large hail to Kansas

Large hail fell in Ellis County-courtesy photo

Thursday’s storm brought near hurricane force winds, large hail and heavy rain to Kansas. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued the first of numerous tornado watches and severe weather warnings.

 

 

Wind gusts of 70 and over 80 miles per hour damaged roofs and toppled trees in many areas of the state. Hail up to softball size was also reported.

 


In Barber County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Freightliner semi driven by Colin Jay Wespe, 24, El Dorado, was southbound on U.S. 281 at Rattlesnake Trail.

The truck began to slow due to inclement weather. The wind then blew the semi-tractor and trailer onto its side on the ditch. Wespe was transported to the Kiowa County Hospital.

