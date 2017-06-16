Sheriff: Suspect in custody after search in Sheridan County

SHERIDAN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who is now in custody and had been the object of a public safety announcement Friday evening.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department used social media to alert residents in the southern portion of the county, north of Grinnell in Gove County to lock doors and not to answer for anyone residents didn’t know.

Authorities were looking for man on foot, wearing a grey t-shirt and shorts, armed with a knife who was on the run from Law Enforcement. He is on foot.

Just after 8p.m. the sheriff’s department reported they had the suspect in custody.

Residents in Grinnell were also allowed back in their homes, according to the Gove County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department did not release the name of the suspect, what prompted the search or possible charges.