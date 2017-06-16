The Salina Post

Sheriff identifies woman who died in car on I-135

photo courtesy Peterson Funeral home

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities have identified a woman who died in a car on Interstate 135 on Monday as Courtney Kloster, 34, Newton, according to a media release.

Just after 2p.m. Wednesday, authorities found a body inside a vehicle at the Northbound Interstate 135 rest area south of Newton, according to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials do not suspect any foul play in her death, according to the sheriff’s department.

Funeral services for Kloster are scheduled on Monday in Newton.

