Police investigate alleged attempted murder in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted murder in Manhattan and asking the public for help.

Just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Riley County Dispatch received a call regarding a man who fell down and was possibly injured in the 1000 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan, according to a media release.

Dispatch sent EMS to the scene. First responders felt that the injuries sustained by the victim were inconsistent with a fall.

Riley County Police Department responded to the scene and are working the incident as an attempted murder. There is no suspect at this time. However, we do not believe the public to be at risk.

The victim was transported to Via Christi by EMS in critical condition.

If the public has any information regarding this case, please call in to dispatch at 785-537-2112 or call Crimestoppers at 785-539-7777 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.