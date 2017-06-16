Luxurious Home Settled in Prime Location – 2235 Hillside Drive

Luxurious Home Settled in Prime Location & Stacked with Amenities. Mature Landscaping, Meticulously Maintained Exterior, Covered Porch & Swing. Stunning Back-Yard Paradise complete with Large Pergola Covered Deck, Out Door Kitchen/ Bar & In-Ground Saltwater Pool! Fabulous Open Floor Plan Adorned w/ Gorgeous Oak Trim, Built-ins, Wood Burning Fireplace, & Separate Formal Dining Room. Kitchen holds Plenty of Updates & is Attractively Designed w/ Tons of Counter Space, Rich Slate/Glass Linear Mosaic Tile Back Splash, Undermount Stainless Steel Double Basin Sink, & New Stainless-Steel Appliances that Include Gas Cook Top, Separate Double Oven, Dishwasher, Trash Compactor, Toaster Oven, & Microwave! Kitchen also includes Additional Dining Area w/ Counter Seating. Master Suite Complete w/ Enormous Walk-in Closet & Full 5-Piece Bath w/ Heated Floor. Finished Basement includes 2 Spacious Family Rooms, Full Bath & 4th and 5th Bedrooms

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.