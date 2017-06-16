Layoffs expected at General Motors plant in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — General Motors has sparked concern about layoffs after announcing plans to eliminate one shift at its plant in Kansas City, Kansas.
GM pokeswoman Mary Padilla tells the Kansas City Star that the company will reduce the number of production shifts at its Fairfax Assembly Plant from three to two beginning in late September.
She didn’t know the exact number of layoffs expected. The plant currently has more than 3,000 employees.
Padilla says the decision is due to declining market demand for mid-sized cars. She says the market is favoring crossovers and trucks over passenger cars.
The announcement came two days after GM made public that the plant would extend its summer shutdown from two weeks to five because of decreased sales of the Chevrolet Malibu, built at the plant.
Comments
Una Mused says
What?! This can’t be! What about all those great deals Trump made?!
He said he makes all the best deals right?! Guess he’s too busy with his Russian collusion and Federal investigations to be bothered with the loss of a few jobs.
You mindless Deplorables must be so proud!
Dennis says
The Cubans are tired of those 49-53 cheys, it’s called change!