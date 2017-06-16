Kassandra Jo “Kass” Serene, 31, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 14th, 2017.

Kassandra was born in Marion, Kansas on April 4, 1986, a daughter of Denise Zinn and Kenny Serene, of Salina, Kansas.

She worked as a RN for Accessible Home Health.

Survivors include her parents, Denise Zinn, of Salina, Kansas and Kenny Serene, of Salina, Kansas; brother, Tyler Zinn, of Santa Cruz, California; grandfather, Joseph Zinn, of Lost Springs, Kansas; grandmother, Shirley Serene, of Herington, Kansas. She is also survived by 2 cats, Zola and Gabby; and many other family members.

The family has requested no visitation as cremation has been chosen.

A Celebration of Kassandra’s Life will be at 10:00 am, Monday, June 19, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton with Father Keith Weber officiating.

The family request donations to be made in Kassandra’s name help with funeral expenses in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.