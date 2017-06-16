Karen Nutsch, 58, Washington, formerly of Haddam, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Salina.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 18 at Ward Funeral Home in Washington. And from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 19, at Ward Funeral Home in Washington.

Burial will be in the Haddam City Cemetery.

Karen was born at Seneca on January 1, 1959 to John and Norma (Lackey) Bernasek. She graduated from Fairbury High School, Fairbury, NE in 1977, and took some nursing classes. On April 27, 1979, she married Dean Nutsch at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fairbury, NE and they resided in Haddam.

Karen worked as a cook for Haddam Grade School, as a dietary aid for the Belleville Hospital, and for Casey’s in Washington. She enjoyed family gatherings on holidays, reading, movies, car races and working word puzzles. Her greatest passion was KU Basketball and anything KU. She collected KU memorabilia and bears. Family was important to Karen and she adored all her nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her father in 1998, her husband, Dean in 2008; sister Joanie; mother and father-in-law, Alfred and O’Leta Nutsch; and niece, Charity Reeves.

She is survived by her mother, Norma; siblings, Dennis Bernasek, Jane Frerichs, Mary Prellwitz, Joe Bernasek, Keith Bernasek, Roger Bernasek, Alan Bernasek, Teresa Crow; sister-in-law, Sharon Rogge; brother-in-law, Perry (Deb) Nutsch; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial fund has been established to the Kindred Hospice, McPherson, KS. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.