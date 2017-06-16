Kansas representatives participate in congressional ball game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats renewed their spirited, friendly rivalry on the baseball diamond at Nationals Park amid concerns over Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot on an Alexandria, Virginia, ballfield on Wednesday as the GOP practiced for the game.

Kansas First District Rep. Roger Marshall and Third District Rep. Kevin Yoder were on the roster for the GOP team.

Democratic manager and Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania accepted the winner’s trophy following an 11-2 rout of the Republicans, then gave it to his GOP counterpart, Rep. Joe Barton of Texas, to put in Scalise’s office on behalf of the Democrats.

Scalise remained listed in critical condition Thursday night after multiple surgeries