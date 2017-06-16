Kansas man accused of making explosive found guilty of arson

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man has been found guilty in connection with a fire at the Plaza Towers, 17 East 2nd Avenue in Hutchinson.

The jury deliberated about six hours before finding Chase Coble, 22, Hutchinson, guilty of one count of aggravated arson.

Coble was arrested and originally charged with three counts of arson and two counts of criminal use of explosives. Those charges were dismissed during the trial.

The fire happened when Coble was said to be experimenting with plastic and chemicals when it got out of hand. Police say he had the

chemicals to make black powder to use in explosives. Coble claims he was trying to bond metals and plastic, when chemicals spilled causing a fire.

Sentencing in the case is set for July 28.