In-home caregiver sentenced for abuse of disabled Kansas man

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former in-home caregiver has been sentenced to two years in prison for abusing a developmentally disabled man.

The Kansas City Star reports 32-year-old April Dawn Reno, of Lawrence, was sentenced Thursday in Johnson County District Court.

She pleaded no contest in April to aggravated battery.

Court documents indicate the abuse of the man from Lenexa occurred in June 2015.

Reno was initially charged with mistreatment of a dependent adult after bruises were found on the man’s body during a doctor’s visit.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was described in court as having limited ability to communicate and requiring full-time care.