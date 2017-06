Law enforcement authorities are evacuating a half-mile radius in northeast Salina for a chemical spill. According to Hannah Stambaugh, Saline County Emergency Management, the spill occurred at Mc Shares Inc, 1835 E. North Street.

“A CodeRED message was sent asking residents and businesses in that area to evacuate until the spill can be contained,” Stambaugh said.

The type of chemical spilled has not yet been released.