Confused semi driver allegedly beats coworker

A drunken mix-up at a Salina truck stop sent a South Dakota man to the hospital last night, according to a police spokesperson.

Authorities say 63-year-old Dennis Kreger, Huron, S.D., was sitting in his semi, parked at the 24/7 Travel Store on the 600 block of Westport, when he was approached by a man around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Capt. Paul Forrester said the man, later identified as 45-year-old Andre Moore, Los Angeles, accused Kreger of being in the wrong truck.

Kreger convinced Moore to leave. Capt. Paul Forrester said that Moore then went to a nearby semi and began banging on the door. Kreger became concerned and opened his door to tell him to leave. Moore then allegedly pulled Kreger from the cab of his truck and began beating him.

Capt. Forrester said Kreger was sent to the hospital with several broken bones in his face and severe bruising. According to the police report, his injuries required surgery.

Moore was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail around 2:20 a.m. this morning. He faces one count of aggravated battery.

According to Capt. Forrester, both men work for the same trucking company, A&A Express, and drive similar trucks. Moore was banging on the door of his own truck because he couldn’t get in.

Authorities also determined that Moore was intoxicated.