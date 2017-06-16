5th annual Gay Pride Festival set for June 24

The 5th annual Gay Pride Festival will be held Saturday, June 24, at Jerry Ivey Park. The “open-air celebration” will feature live entertainment, kicking off at 11 a.m. at the park’s gazebo stage.

The festival is free and open to the public. This year’s theme is “Pride Perseveres.”

“Hot dogs and pink lemonade are provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish if they are able. All persons, regardless of orientation or identification, are welcome to share in the celebration.”

After the festival, patrons may also attend the 4th Annual Stonewall Pride Dance, starting at 8 p.m. at Duke’s Room at the Quality Inn and Suites. “Wichita Club Boomerang’s crowd-pleasing professional Disc Jockey will feature a wide variety of music. Admission is $8 at the door, ID’s required. Parking is available on the west side of the hotel.”