3 hospitalized after pickup rolls in McPherson County

MCPHERSON COUNTY- Three people were injured in an accident just before 10 a.m. Friday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota pickup driven by Terry Lee McQueen, 64, McPherson, was southbound on Kansas 61 one mile south of Interstate 135

The pickup traveled into the ditch on the north side of the road. The driver over-corrected and the vehicle rolled in the median.

McQueen and passengers Carol Rae Rogers, 45, Wichita, and Vickie Hess, 15, McPherson, were transported to the hospital in McPherson.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.