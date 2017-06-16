The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

3 hospitalized after pickup rolls in McPherson County

by Leave a Comment

MCPHERSON COUNTY- Three people were injured in an accident just before 10 a.m. Friday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota pickup driven by Terry Lee McQueen, 64, McPherson, was southbound on Kansas 61 one mile south of Interstate 135

The pickup traveled into the ditch on the north side of the road. The driver over-corrected and the vehicle rolled in the median.

McQueen and passengers Carol Rae Rogers, 45, Wichita, and Vickie Hess, 15, McPherson, were transported to the hospital in McPherson.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

NeustromNew-June12016

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *