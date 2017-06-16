2017-18 Kansas men’s basketball season tickets now available to Williams Fund Members

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The time to order Kansas men’s basketball season tickets for the 2017-18 season has arrived.

Season tickets are available only to Williams Education Fund (WEF) members, who will be receiving their ticket applications in the mail in the coming days. WEF members may, however, order tickets even before those applications arrive by visiting www.KUTtickets.com or by calling 800.34.HAWKS. The order deadline is July 7.

Information on becoming a WEF member is available at www.williamsfund.com or by calling 785.864.3946.

The always-rugged Big 12 Conference matchups highlight KU’s home schedule; last year six Big 12 teams earned NCAA bids and TCU won the NIT. KU’s season-ticket package includes games against a couple of Pac-12 opponents – Arizona State in Allen Fieldhouse and Washington at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. The home schedule also includes games against two more 2017 NCAA Tournament teams – South Dakota State (Summit League tournament champions) and Texas Southern, champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. KU will also host Oakland – regular-season co-champions of the Horizon League and victors over Clemson in the first round of the NIT – and Toledo, which earned a berth in the College Basketball Invitational.