Stanley Carl Noller, 70, of Russell, Kansas, died on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Russell Regional Hospital in Russell, Kansas.

Stanley was born on January 22, 1947, in Beloit, Kansas, the son of Vernon and Eva (Gallivan) Noller. He grew up in Esbon, Kansas, and graduated from Esbon High School and moved to Russell in 1974. He met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Sylvia Adele Dumler on November 30, 1974 in Russell. He worked as a custodian for U.S.D. #407 Ruppenthal Middle School. He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Russell. He enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs Football and loved watching his grandchildren participate in sporting events. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving family include his wife Sylvia of the home, sons Chris Noller and wife Shawna of Palco, Kansas and Brian Noller and fiancee’ Devanshi Madhvani of Chicago, Illinois, Bud Neil and wife Jennifer and family of Hays, Kansas; grandchildren Kayla and Blake Noller; brother Gary Noller (Kathy); sisters JoAnn Clarke (Don), Barbara Noller, Linda Worman, and Diane Guyett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Larry Noller and sisters Janice Allen and Verna Rhodes.

A memorial service to celebrate Stanley’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas, with Pastor Michael Eurit officiating. Cremation has been selected by the family and inurnment of the cremains will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Russell. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the mortuary with family present to greet guests from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. Monday evening. Memorials may be given to Noller Grandkids College Fund and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.