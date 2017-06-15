Sheriff: Salina man hospitalized after leaving scene of crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident and located a man who left the scene.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, an injury crash was reported on Kansas 140, just east of Kanopolis in Ellsworth County, according to a media release.

When Deputies arrived, one of the occupants of the car was present at the scene and the driver had left walking eastbound in the ditch adjacent to the highway.

During the search, information was obtained that identified the driver as Douglas S. Jones of Salina and the passenger as Carrie L. Ringwald of Kanopolis, according to a media release.

Just before 11 am, the Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call from a residence at 1006 22nd Road, stating that a white male was trying to enter the owner’s house.

Deputies responded to the address and discovered Jones drinking from a water hose at that residence.

EMS transported Jones to the Ellsworth County Medical Center for treatment.

Details on possible charges were not available. The sheriff released no additional information.

Ellsworth county units were assisted in looking for Jones by the Kansas Highway Patrol ground and air units, the Ellsworth and Kanopolis Fire Departments, the Wilson Police Department and Ellsworth County EMS.