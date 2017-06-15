Sharyl Doris (Tucker Shank) Cavin of Centennial, Colorado, passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Sharyl was born on June 26, 1940 in Salina, KS, to Thomas Reed Tucker and Val Doris (Mattson) Tucker. She grew up on the family farm northwest of Salina and attended rural Shiloh School, Lincoln School, and Salina High School, where she graduated first in her class in 1958. She attended Kansas State University for one year then Wheaton College in Illinois, graduating in 1962 with a degree in Mathematics. Upon graduation, Sharyl took a job with the U.S. Air Force Aeronautical Chart and Information Center in St. Louis, MO. She married Paul Shank in May 1965, becoming a mother to Becky, John and Joe. They moved to Palacios, TX in 1970, where daughter Valerie was born, and then to Austin, TX. Following Paul’s death in 1978, Sharyl married Gene Cavin, who passed away in 1989. Sharyl worked as a computer programmer for the State of Texas; later she worked seasonally for the IRS, and in 1994 began a volunteer job with Caleb Project, a missions organization in Denver, CO. She retired from the IRS in 2004 and moved permanently to the Denver area, where she worked for Caleb Project with their Uzbekistan team until 2007.

Sharyl was a faithful member of Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church. She served on the Missions Committee, most recently as a liaison with the National Committee for the Uyghur People, and as a Deacon. She went on numerous mission trips, as well as prayer walking journeys to Turkey and Malaysia. She regularly hosted missionaries and others in her home for weeks at a time.

Sharyl lived life fully and well. She was typically involved in multiple book clubs, Bible studies and prayer groups. She hosted many feasts for friends in her home, including annual Swedish luncheons and themed potlucks. She traveled extensively, domestically and internationally, including an Around the World Trip in 2013. Her infamous bucket list included going to all fifty states and all seven continents, which she achieved in 2015. She enjoyed sharing her love for the Lord in all her numerous activities.

She was an integral part of her family’s lives. She adored her grandchildren, establishing a tradition of taking each on a thirteenth-birthday trip of their choice, and traveling regularly to attend their recitals and activities. She has a large extended family, and organized many cousins’ and family reunions over the years. She leaves a tremendous Christian legacy and heritage to her family and will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Shank Paul and husband Steve of Houston, TX, and Becky Shank Watt and husband Ed of Dripping Springs, TX; sons John Shank and wife Erin of Belton, TX, and Joe Shank of NM; grandchildren Jackson, Caroline, Katherine and Mary Charlotte Paul, Valerie Anne, Thomas, Christine and Jonny Watt, and Paul, Billy and Rachel Shank; brothers Tom Tucker and wife Katy of Choctaw, OK, and John Tucker and wife Susan of Salina, KS; a niece and several nephews; as well as many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husbands.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 E Crawford, Salina, KS; interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, June 19 from 4 to 8 pm at the chapel, with the family receiving guests from 5:00 to 6:30. A memorial service will also be held at Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church in Englewood, CO on Wednesday June 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Sharyl’s honor to World Missions Committee c/o Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church, 10150 E Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO, 80111.