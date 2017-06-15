The National Weather Service has issued a severe Thunderstorm warning for McPherson Lincoln, Rice, Eastern Ellsworth, Northwestern Marion and Saline Counties. The warning was issued at 4:15 p.m. and will remain in effect until 5:30 p.m.

Hazards include 60-mile-per-hour wind and half-dollar-sized hail. “Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.”

This includes the following highways…

-Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 53 and 95.

-Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 221 and 266.