The National Weather Service has issued a severe Thunderstorm warning for McPherson Lincoln, Rice, Eastern Ellsworth, Northwestern Marion and Saline Counties. The warning was issued at 4:15 p.m. and will remain in effect until 5:30 p.m.
Hazards include 60-mile-per-hour wind and half-dollar-sized hail. “Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.”
This includes the following highways…
-Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 53 and 95.
-Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 221 and 266.
Leave a Reply