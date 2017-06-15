Body found: Sheriff identifies teen who went missing at Kansas lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Divers have recovered the body of a 19-year-old who was missing in Perry Lake.

The victim identified as Adam Perkins, Grantville, was hanging out with friends in the Devil’s Gap section of the Slough Creek Public Area at Perry Lake Wednesday evening, according Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

Just after 8p.m., Perkins swam out to recover a beach ball and went under. The friends didn’t realize how serious the situation was but ultimately called for help.

Due to storms, search teams had to give up their work just after 11p.m. They returned at 7 a.m. and used side scan sonar. Divers recovered the body just before 10:30 a.m., according to Herrig.

Perry Lake is about 20 miles northeast of Topeka.

