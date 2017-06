SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement and school district officials are investigating after two suspects broke into a Kansas elementary school.

USD 345 reported the two suspects were seen on security video just after midnight Wednesday inside West Indianola Elementary School, 4201 NW Brickyard Road in Topeka.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is asked to call USD 345 School Police Chief Phil McKay at 785-286-8516.

There are no reports of vandalism by the suspects.