Maurice Dismissed from the K-State Basketball Team

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced today that sophomore forward Isaiah Maurice has been dismissed from the Wildcat men’s basketball program for a violation of team rules.

“There are standards of conduct required to be a member of our program, and there are consequences when those standards aren’t met,” Weber said. “Isaiah did not meet his responsibilities, and unfortunately this is the result.”

As a redshirt freshman in 2016-17, Maurice averaged 5.9 points on 64.3 percent shooting (18-of-28) in 11.9 minutes per game in the team’s last seven games, including two in the NCAA Tournament. Overall, he averaged 3.0 points on 58.6 percent shooting (41-of-70) with 2.0 rebounds in playing in 30 games for the Wildcats.

