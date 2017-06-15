Man finds skimmer on Salina ATM

Salina Police were notified after a man attempting to use an ATM in the Sunset Plaza on West Crawford discovered a skimmer on the machine, according to police Capt. Paul Forrester.

Capt. Forrester said the man was attempting to use the Sunflower Bank ATM at 1201 W. Crawford yesterday when his card became stuck in the machine. When he attempted to pull out his card, he partially detached the skimmer.

The man then notified police who removed the device. Capt. Forrester said they are currently attempting to determine how long the device was on the machine.

The skimmer was placed over the card acceptance slot. According to Capt. Forrester, the suspect who attached the device must return to the ATM to collect the stolen card information, which is stored on an SD card.