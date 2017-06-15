Man convicted in shooting death of his boss

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A jury has found a man guilty of killing his boss outside the University of Kansas Hospital.

A Wyandotte County jury on Thursday convicted 48-year-old Willie E. Parker of first-degree murder in the July 2015 death of Michel Ziade.

Parker worked for Ziade, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Ziade owned First Class Medical Transportation, which provided non-emergency medical transport.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot near the hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

Parker was arrested about a week later in Missouri after a five-hour standoff with police.

Parker will be sentenced July 28.