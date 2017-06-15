Large hail and damaging winds possible Thursday afternoon

Severe storms will develop across north-central Kansas early this afternoon. These will be significant hail producers with hail up to baseball size. Damaging winds of 75+ mph are also possible. The storms should come together into a complex of storms by mid-afternoon and move southeast at 40-50 mph. Once this occurs, the threat of large hail and 75+ mph wind will still exist, but the extreme hail size threat will diminish unless there is a storm that is off by itself ahead of the line. The complex of storms will move into southeast Kansas by 10 pm.