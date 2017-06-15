Kansas man sentenced for death of one-year-old daughter

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the death of his 14-month-old daughter.

Michael Guerrero, 28, Topeka was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the June 2015 death of Leah Kay Ross.

Guerrero told investigators he tried to perform CPR on the child when she started choking on a french fry. But a court affidavit cited doctors saying Leah’s bruises were consistent with an “extremely violent event,” such as being punched.

Guerrero was originally charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated endangering of a child. He accepted a plea deal in April.

Guerrero will spend three years on post-release supervision after he’s released from prison.