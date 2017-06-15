High winds cause damage in Assaria

High winds caused damage in Assaria and Southern Saline County this evening. Scanner traffic reported that winds up to 60-miles-per-hour ripped the roof off an outbuilding in Assaria but the National Weather Service has yet to confirm that number.

The outbuilding received and caused most of the damage in Assaria. The building, located on the west end of town, had part of its roof ripped off. The debris landed in the neighboring trailer park, causing damage to several cars and breaking a window on a trailer.

Wind gusts of 57-mph were recorded at the Salina Airport.

According to the National Weather Service, at 5:12 p.m. wind gusts reached 77-mph at Lindsborg Middle School. Reports indicate minor flooding and power outages throughout town.

High winds are also believed to have caused a semi to blow off of the road on Interstate 135, near the Saline, McPherson County line. The accident occurred about 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.