Fort Hays State University Presidential Search Now Accepting Applications and Nominations

(Topeka, Kansas) – The Kansas Board of Regents and the Fort Hays State University community invite applications and nominations for the position of President. The University’s next President will offer innovative and dynamic leadership to advance FHSU’s 115-year legacy of success.

Fort Hays State University (FHSU) seeks an entrepreneurial, politically astute, and innovative President who has knowledge of national higher education issues. This individual must bring a strong vision for the University’s future, along with a strategic, thoughtful understanding of how to advance FHSU in conjunction with the Kansas Board of Regents Foresight 2020 strategic plan and the University’s goals, mission, and strategic plan. The University community expects a staunch advocate, a stable presence, and an inspirational, congenial leader.

Founded in 1902, FHSU is the leading forward-thinking, entrepreneurial university of the Midwest. FHSU’s student enrollment is more than 17,000 (including 5,300+ on the Hays campus, a unique China partnership program with enrollment of 3,500+ students, and a Virtual College headcount of nearly 8,500). Over 544 faculty and staff support and guide degree and certificate programs at the associate, bachelor’s and master’s levels, as well as Doctorate of Nursing Practice, through thirty-one academic departments within the Colleges of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship, College of Education, College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics and in the Graduate School.

For more information about the University, and full details regarding expectations, characteristics, and qualifications for the position, please visit: http://www.fhsu.edu/presidential-search

“I sincerely appreciate the many faculty (both on the FHSU campus and in China), staff, students, alumni and community partners who took the time to participate in the recent open forums designed to help the Search Committee better understand what attributes and characteristics are desired in the next FHSU President, leading to the creation of this Presidential Profile,” stated Jeffrey D. Peier, chair of the Presidential Search Committee.

The search is being assisted by Mike J.R. Wheless, Managing Partner, and Lisa J. Marks, Managing Director & Chief Operations Officer, at Wheless Partners. Application materials should be electronically submitted to: President@WhelessPartners.com. For best consideration, applications should be received by September 1, 2017. All applications will remain confidential. Following interviews with the Presidential Search Committee, the Kansas Board of Regents will conduct interviews and make the final selection. While not a requirement for the position, the new President is expected to assume office in early calendar year 2018.