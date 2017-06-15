The Salina Post

Driver convicted in crash that killed 2 groomsmen day before wedding

by

Jesse Aldrich left a fiancé Casey and their son Weston-photo courtesy Alden-Harrington Funeral Home

BASEHOR, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been convicted in a crash that killed two relatives on the same day the three were supposed to be groomsmen in a wedding.

The Kansas City Star reports that Leavenworth County jurors found 22-year-old William Mathew Wilson, of Basehor, guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 29-year-old Jesse Aldrich and 34-year-old Justin Wilson.

William Wilson was driving a pickup truck that left a road and struck a tree around 5 a.m. on June 13, 2015. His brother was supposed to get married later that Saturday at a winery in Basehor. But authorities say the wedding was postponed after the crash.

Justin Wilson left a young son-photo courtesy Alden-Harrington Funeral Home

County Attorney Todd Thompson described the case as a “horrible tragedy all the way around.”

Sentencing is set for July 21.

