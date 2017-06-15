Donnie Ray Becker, 89, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Kingman, KS, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2017, surrounded by family at The Cedars. Don had worked for Kansas Power & Light for 38 years and Don Dye Company for 53 years, both in Kingman.

Don was born on May 1, 1928, at his home in McPherson County, KS, one of 17 children born to Herman T. and Lela H. (Hein) Becker. On September 5, 1948, Don was united in marriage to Nelda J. Pauls in Lindsborg, KS.

Survivors include: three sons, Bruce W. Becker (Bev) of McPherson, KS, Steve R. Becker (Loreen) of Edmonton, KY, and Danny L. Becker (Vickie) of Belton, MO; three daughters, Sandy L. MacFarland (Tim) of Hutchinson, KS, Linda S. Kaufman (Jay) of McPherson, KS, and Laura L. Nutting (Chuck) of Cedar Hill, TX; ten siblings, Merlin D. Becker of Littleton, CO, Richard W. Becker of Pratt, KS, Larry K. Becker of McPherson, KS, Carl A. Becker of Hutchinson, KS, Lois Andrews of Destrehan, LA, Mary Ellen Patrick of McPherson, KS, Carolyn McCullough of Derby, KS, Lucena Olsen of Lafayette, CO, Rita Holmberg of Denver, CO, and Linda Sehman of Sedro-Woolley, WA; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings, Robert L. Becker, Galen R. Becker, Ethel Maye Swenson, Dorothy Zimmerman, infant brother, & infant sister.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, June 18, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, June 19, at Countryside Covenant Church with Rev. Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.