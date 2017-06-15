Dolores Lorraine Gano, 95, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 3:55 a.m., Thursday, June 15th, 2017 peacefully, at Cedars House .

Dolores was born in Fairbury, Nebraska on June 3, 1922, a daughter of Elizabeth Bertha (Bell) and Alvas Merle Sullivan.

Dolores attended and graduated from Fairbury, Nebraska High School.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, McPherson, Kansas

She was a Homemaker

Dolores enjoyed handcrafts, genealogy, cooking, especially making jello with carrots, her nieces and nephew, wrapping gifts for family using the same wrapping paper for 20 years.

Dolores Lorraine Sullivan was united in marriage to Leonard Allen Gano on March 29, 1943 at Fairbury, Nebraska. The young couple established their first home together at Bayard, Nebraska. Because of Leonard’s job, the couple lived in Aurora, Colorado, Holdridge, Hastings, and Omaha, Nebraska, Columbus, Ohio, and Nazareth, Pennsylvania where he retired. They moved to McPherson in 1986. Leonard died on May 28, 2015.

She is survived by her sister Patty Brauer, of McPherson, Kansas; sister-in-law Willa Jo Sullivan, of Portland, Oregon; nieces and nephew, Lori Unruh and her husband Rick, of McPherson, Kansas, Richard “Buss” Brauer and his wife Toni, of McPherson, Kansas, Jennifer Ober and her husband Michael, of Portland, Oregon, Mary Moran, of Boise, Idaho and Mike Gano, of Boise, Idaho; great-nieces and nephews ; great-great nieces and nephews; other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leonard; brother James Sullivan and a brother-in-law, Richard Brauer.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel.

Graveside Service at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas, at 3pm on Monday, June 19th, 2017 with Pastor Darren Frazier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Senior Center or Cedars House 803 and can be sent in care of Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid St.; McPherson, Kansas 67460.