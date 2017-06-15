Dennis Dee Vernon, 82, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 14th, 2017.

Dennis was born in Norton, Kansas on September 1, 1934, son of the late Lois B. (Wennihan) McKinley and Walter D. Vernon.

On July 3, 1953 in Oberlin, Kansas, Dennis married Jerridee Manning.

Survivors include his wife, Jerridee Vernon; two daughters, Ryekel Gengler, of Topeka, Kansas, Sue Vernon and significant other Mike Hine, of Salina, Kansas; and son, Kirby Vernon and wife Christy , of Wichita, Kansas. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

Dennis is preceded in death by his brother, Doyle Vernon.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 17th, at the Isis Shrine Center, 200 E. Diamond Dr, Salina, Kansas with Jesse Manning officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salina Animal Shelter 329 N. 2nd Salina, Kansas 67401 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.