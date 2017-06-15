The Salina Post

Coroner determines cause of death of lawmaker found in Topeka hotel

Terrell

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A coroner says Rep. Patsy Terrell of Hutchinson died of natural causes.

Terrell, a Democrat, was found dead June 7 in a Topeka hotel room.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Shawnee County Coroner Charles Glenn said Thursday Terrell had “significant medical problems” consistent with her death.

On Wednesday, five people said they are interested in completing Terrell’s legislative term.

The five who expressed interest at a Reno County Democratic Party gathering are Jim Clark, former union steward and volunteer coordinator for Terrell’s campaign; Charles Johnston, producing director at Stage 9; Glenn Owen, former school principal and current paraprofessional; Jason Probst, Opinion/Sunday editor at The News; and Luann Trummel Wellborn, an attorney.

Terrell’s two-year term ends in January 2019 but the winner could run for a full term next year.

