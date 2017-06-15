Bruce Sayers, 59 of Burns, KS. passed June 14, 2017 at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. Bruce was born on December 10, 1957 in Wichita to Lawrence F. and Lois L. (Glass) Sayers. He was retired from Boeing in Wichita.

Bruce is preceded in death by his son Travis Wayne Sayers and is survived by his parents Lawrence F. and Lois L. Sayers of Florence, his daughters; Sarah Faye Sayers of New Bloomfield, MO, Megan B. Sayers of Peabody, Jessica C. Sayers of Wichita, and Sara L. Wessel of Marion; a brother Mike Sayers of Colorado Springs, CO., sister Sandra Sayers of El Dorado and grandchildren Taylor Oulsey, Autumn Padgett, Leroy Wessel, Adrianna Naylor and Ethan Farmer.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Gracepoint Church, Peabody, KS. with the visitation to be held prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence, KS.