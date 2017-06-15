Another Salina business reports glass damage caused by BB gun

Another Salina business reported glass damage that is believed to have been caused by a BB gun. According to Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes, authorities believe that this incident is connected to several similar cases that have been reported this week.

K-Four Trailer Sales contacted authorities about 11 a.m. Wednesday after an employee discovered that three windows on a 2018 Sundowner Toy Hauler had been damaged. Authorities believe the glass was shot during the overnight hours.

Capt. Hughes said the damage was consistent with that from a BB gun and was roughly in the same neighborhood as two similar incidents.

The total damage was estimated at $2,800.

–Story from June 14–

Saline County law enforcement authorities are investigating a string of broken windows that they believe were shot with a BB gun.

According to Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Ascher, Walco Animal Health, located at 1449 Old U.S. 40, had one of their large front windows shot over the weekend. The glass was not completely shattered but it did have several puncture holes and was spider webbed.

A truck window was also reportedly shot out about a mile west of Walco Animal Health, according to Lt. Ascher. The truck was parked in a construction lot. The passenger side window was believed to have been shot out sometime last night.

Walco Animal Health reported about $700 in damages. The estimate on the truck was not yet available.

Earlier this week, a Salina man reportedly had eight windows and the windshield shot out of his decorated bus. Lt. Ascher could not say if the incidents were related as they are currently being investigated by law enforcement authorities.