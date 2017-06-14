Willis K. Shaw, 84, Morrowville, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Washington County Hospital.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 16 at the Ward Funeral Home in Washington.

Burial will be private family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Audrey, on August 13, 2011; and brothers, William Robert Shaw and Alva Truman Shaw.

Willis survived by daughters, Mary (John) Leck, Washington, Denise (Richard) Uhlrich, Cottonwood Falls; sons, Bryan Shaw, Washington, Daniel Shaw and David Shaw, both of Morrowville; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial fund is established to the Washington County Hospital. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington.